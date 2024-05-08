WashTower™ with DirectDrive® Heat Pump Dryer, 5.8 cu.ft. Washer, 7.8 cu.ft. Dryer

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG's Exclusive DirectDrive® Heat Pump Dryer
Introducing LG's exclusive DirectDrive® Heat Pump Dryer with 6 motion technology. 6 motion technology effectively dry fabrics by using 6 different dry motions, optimized for each fabric type, delivering a powerful drying performance that is gentle on clothes. Thanks to the quiet DUAL Inverter DirectDrive® motor, machine cycle noise is quite.