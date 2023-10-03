Making your home more energy efficient comes with a range of benefits. When your home uses less energy, you will spend less on your monthly utility bills and help the environment. Below are some tips to help you increase energy savings and make your home greener.

#1 Opt for LED over CFL bulbs.

LED bulbs may cost slightly more than CFL bulbs, but the potential benefits are more than worth the added expense. Research shows that LED bulbs can last as much as 3 times longer than CFL bulbs, and cut energy use by 75%1. They are also available in a range of light levels and colours, making it easy to find a design that works for virtually any lighting purpose.

#2 Put your house on vacation mode.

When you leave for vacation, you have a serious opportunity to save some energy. Before you hit the road, make sure your appliances that don't need to be in operation are unplugged or turned off. Many of LG’s appliances have energy smart features developed specifically for sustainability and energy efficiency, such as our ThinQ® technology. This technology allows you to control the operation of your LG appliances from virtually any location using the ThinQ® app on your smartphone.