27” UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27UQ850-W

front view
LG UltraFine™ Display.
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details Mastered

The ideal display for creators.

Stunning Image Quality

27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Nano IPS Black Display
2000:1 Contrast Ratio

Accurate Colour Reproduction

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

User Convenience

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Hardware Calibration
Ergonomic Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) Nano IPS Black display provides exceptional images and accurate colour with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display

Accurate Contrast and Colours for Professionals

The 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) Nano IPS Black display provides exceptional images and accurate colour with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.). It helps the creator work with 4K high-resolution images or videos, also wide viewing angle makes run various programs at once.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) : Vibrant Colours and Wide View.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Vibrant Colours and Wide View

This monitor support 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum by applying nano-sized particles in Nano IPS, so it helps to offer vibrant colour reproduction.

  • Low Contrast Ratio
  • 2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
2,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Deeper Black for Efficient Creativity**

Nano IPS Black display with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio supports deeper blacks of IPS to a high level that allows you to produce works in more detail.

  • Conventional
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion. Its clean and bright display boosts efficiency for photographers, streamers, and graphic designers who work creatively.

Optimized Workstation for Creator

LG UltraFine™ offers an efficient workstation setup for creators.
Scene of photographer with 27UQ850.
Scene of streamer with 27UQ850.
Scene of creator with 27UQ850.

LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

Multi-interface

A Variety of Connectivity for Various Professional Devices

LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™ (Power Delivery up to 90W), DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.

LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort

HDMI port X 2

USB port X 2

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or

adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20°
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.

MANUALS DOWNLOAD SOFTWARE DOWNLOAD
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1400:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.47

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

157W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

44W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

696 x 212 x 496

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.9 x 363.5 x 44.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.9 x 569.6 x 239.3

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.7

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.85

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.65

FEATURES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES (IPS Black)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

Built-in KVM

YES

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840x2160@60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

