We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio
Stunning Image Quality
27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Nano IPS Black Display
2000:1 Contrast Ratio
Accurate Colour Reproduction
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
User Convenience
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Hardware Calibration
Ergonomic Design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard, mouse, colour guide chart, and graphic tablet with a pen are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Low Contrast Ratio
-
2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
Deeper Black for Efficient Creativity**
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of conventional 1000:1 Contrast Ratio with IPS and 2000: 1 Contrast Ratio with Nano IPS Black.
-
Conventional
-
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and Bright HDR
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Optimized Workstation for Creator
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
A Variety of Connectivity for Various Professional Devices
LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For power delivery, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to work properly.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and Comfortable
the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
157W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
44W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
696 x 212 x 496
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.9 x 363.5 x 44.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.9 x 569.6 x 239.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.85
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.65
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES (IPS Black)
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
27UQ850-W
27” UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio