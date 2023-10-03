About Cookies on This Site

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

32UP550N-W

32UP550N-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

front view
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

HDR10 & DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

AMD FreeSync™

Tilt, Height and Pivot

 

Connectivity

USB Type-C™

DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 90W), all at the same time over a single cable.

4K

Display

Data

Transfer

Up to 90W

of Power Delivery

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Features focused on the Gaming

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UP550 not only brings the thrills with decent image and sound but also provides AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for the gaming experience.

The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.

Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service

*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

 

Tilt

Pivot

Height

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1800:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

187W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 507 x 226

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 595.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 485.6 x 239.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.4

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

front view

32UP550N-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™