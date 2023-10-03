32UP550N-W

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™
Display
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
HDR10 & DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 90W), all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2021
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
187W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
55W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
821 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 595.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 485.6 x 239.3(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
32UP550N-W
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™