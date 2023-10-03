We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CARE FOR YOUR EYES, CARE FOR OUR PLANET.
Eye Comfort
Watch in Comfort for Longer.
If you worry about you and your family's eyes, LG OLED TVs provide a more comfortable way to watch for longer. Certified as low-blue light by TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and as flicker-free and discomfort glare-free by Underwriter Laboratories (UL). LG OLED TVs are also the first to receive the Eyesafe® certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe®.
A logo of Eyesafe® and TÜV Rheinland certification about low blue light. A logo of Underwriter Laboratories verification about flicker-free display. A logo of Underwriter Laboratories verification about discomfort glare free.
*LG OLED TV sets, except LG OLED R, have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
*LG OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
Low Blue Light
Reduce Your Exposure to Blue Light.
Blue light comes from many sources — street lights, interior lights, the sun, and even your TV. If your eyes are exposed to large amounts of harmful blue light for a long time, melatonin can be suppressed, leading to problems such as sleep disturbance. So, when you watch TV, it’s important which TV you watch.
*Screen images simulated.
*Information from eyesafe.com
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
Flicker-free
Flicker-Free, More Comfort.
You may have noticed the flashing on a monitor before — that’s flicker. The flicker effect can be both visible and invisible, and even the invisible flicker puts stress on your eyes. Flicker occurs on LED TVs when they have an operating system that makes backlights blink in order to control brightness, it also occurs because the response time of LED panels is relatively slow when compared to OLED. With faster response time and the absence of backlights, LG OLED TVs are flicker-free and more comfortable.
*The results of the flicker-free certification are related to OLED panel tests. The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
*Shooting conditions: 120Hz display for both OLED and LED, default picture setting / shutter speed : 50FPS 120°.
*The results may vary depending on the shooting and playback conditions.
*Screen images simulated.
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?
Discomfort Glare Free
A Glaring Improvement.
LG OLED panels are the first of their kind to be verified as discomfort glare free by UL. Discomfort glare occurs when there is a big difference between the illuminance of the surrounding environment and the luminance of a display. UL conducted tests using a glare evaluation method officially recognized by the International Commission on Illumination — they verified that OLED panels provide moderate luminance in all illuminance conditions.
*Results are based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
*Verification is issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*LG OLED TV panels have been verified as discomfort glare free by UL.
Eco-minded Process
More Eco-Minded, Every Step of the Way.
At LG, we're rising to the challenge of creating more eco-minded processes throughout the product life cycle of our OLED panels. LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels, eliminating the need for backlights. This saves resources as there are fewer components. It means fewer toxic substances and less indoor air pollution when watching at home. It also reduces waste and improves the recycling rate at the end of the product life cycle. Throughout production, usage, and disposal, LG OLED TVs are more eco-minded every step of the way.
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
We Keep the Environment in Mind.
The structures of LED and LG OLED panels might surprise you. LED TVs use backlights, and multiple other layers like a fluorescent sheet and combined optical sheet to create an image. But LG OLED panels emit light by themselves. As a result, they don't need backlights, any extra layers, or the parts that hold those layers together. So, by choosing to use OLED panels, you're helping contribute to environmental protection.
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
Design That's Carefully Considered.
While there are internal differences between LED and LG OLED TVs, there are also external differences. We carefully consider every aspect of our TV designs, that's why we use back covers that are mostly metal, instead of ones that are plastic.
Close up of the rear shot of OLED C1, B1, and A1 with the metal material on the side.
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
It's Official, LG OLED TVs Are Certified Eco Products.
LG's efforts to make OLED better for you and the environment have been officially recognized. Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), a Swiss multinational testing agency, have certified certain LG OLED TV sets and LG OLED panels as Eco Products for a number of reasons. Both the TV sets and panels are Cadmium free, and are more efficiently produced with fewer parts and a higher recycling rate than LED TVs. Additionally, the panels were certified because they are Indium Phosphide free. They also don't use plastic or flame retardant, so have lower manufacturing chemical emissions.
A logo of SGS certification on OLED panels and OLED TV sets.
*LG OLED TV sets and panels, except LG OLED R, have received Eco-Product certifications from SGS.
Leading the Way in Sustainability.
LG is continuing to prove that it’s a global leader in the electronics market by rising to the environmental and societal challenges associated with product lifecycles, working conditions, manufacturing processes, and recycling. Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) are the main factors in measuring a company’s sustainability and societal impact. ESG ratings are acquired based on comprehensive annual evaluations of sustainability practices and performance. Based on various leading ESG ratings, LG is a Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Industry Leader for the ninth consecutive year, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, and has also received top ratings from Ecovadis and MSCI.
A logo of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. A logo of FTSE4Good. A logo of Ecovadis Sustainability Rating. A logo of MSCI ESG Ratings.