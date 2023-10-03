You may have noticed the flashing on a monitor before — that’s flicker. The flicker effect can be both visible and invisible, and even the invisible flicker puts stress on your eyes. Flicker occurs on LED TVs when they have an operating system that makes backlights blink in order to control brightness, it also occurs because the response time of LED panels is relatively slow when compared to OLED. With faster response time and the absence of backlights, LG OLED TVs are flicker-free and more comfortable.