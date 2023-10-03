About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The logo of 5 year warranty for Z3. The logo of 5 year warranty for G3.

Confidence in Craftsmanship

LG OLED's premium craftsmanship allows us to offer you a generous 5-year panel warranty.

 

*In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
**5-year panel warranty covers 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 73G3, 65G3, 55G3, 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 73G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

The left side of the image shows a side view of LG OLED Z3 with Floor Stand. The right side shows LG OLED G3's Gallery Design.

Great cover
for our best TVs

The 5 year panel warranty applies to every size of the 2023/2022 SIGNATURE OLED 8K or 2023/2022 OLED evo G3 TV ranges. The warranty doesn't cover commercial or abnormal use, and is only available to the original purchaser of the product when bought lawfully and used within the country of purchase. And don't worry if you have already bought one of the qualifying TV models - you're still covered; just enjoy your TV.

*The warranty covers 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3, 55G3, 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

Excellence, always evolving

LG OLED TVs have millions of self-lit pixels instead of backlights. Self-lit pixels emit their own light, and turn on and off to achieve perfect black, infinite contrast, and more accurate colour. They deliver a viewing experience like no other with stunning picture quality and detail, every time you watch.

An image of LG OLED G3 against a black backdrop showing a bright pink and purple abstract artwork.

Front view of LG OLED Z3.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K
77,88 inch Z3

 

 

 

Front view of LG OLED G3.

LG OLED evo
55, 65, 77, 83 pouces

G3

WHERE TO BUY