LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
Display
- Ultra Short Throw
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- 2,500 ANSI Lumens
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
- - Auto Brightness
- - Adaptive Contrast
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
Ultra Short Throw Ratio
*It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.
Real 4K UHD Laser Projector
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 120-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness. And it accurately represents colors in an indoor environment, thanks to a color gamut 85% of DCI-P3 and 2,500 ANSI Lumens brightness.
comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically
-
Conventional
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’. (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled)
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function. Only LG Bluetooth speakers are guaranteed.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
2000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
28dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.3 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
-
V +-60% / H +-24%
-
Projection Offset
-
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser / LED Hybrid
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
259 x 390 x 123
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
6.5
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
3
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
HDBaseT
-
2 (USB 2.0)
-
IP control
-
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
-
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
-
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Dynamic Black
-
YES
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
-
LG ThinQ
LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector