About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU85LA

LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU85LA-center product
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

21dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

80%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@38cm, Standard: 80"@51.4cm

Throw Ratio

0.29

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.25

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

131 x 309 x 128(front)/89(rear)

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.9

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC, ETL cETL

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES

FEATURES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (Full HD)

Upscaler

YES (Full HD)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

What people are saying