1500 Lumen Minibeam LED Projector With Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Out

1500 Lumen Minibeam LED Projector With Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Out

PW1500

1500 Lumen Minibeam LED Projector With Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Out

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Type

DLP

Native Resolution

WXGA (1280 x 800)

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Projection Image

40"@3.93ft

Aspect Ratio

16:9/Just Scan/Set by Pro/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full

Brightness*

Up to 1500 lumen

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

Lamp Type

LED RGB

Lamp Life

Up to 30,000 hrs

Digital Keystone Correction

Auto Keystone (vertical)

3D Type

3D Optimizer**

*

The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

**

3D required DLP 3D glasses

WIRELESS

Screen Share (with Android O/S, WiDi supporting device)

Yes

Bluetooth (with Speaker)

Yes

AUDIO

Bluetooth sound out

Yes

Built-in Speakers

3W + 3W Stereo

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Digital TV Tuner

Yes

Audio Out

1 (3.5mm)

HDMI®

1 (MHL)

USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

1 (Type A)

Composite In

Phone to AV in

RGB in

1

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Power Consumption

100W (Max)

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

Quick On/Off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

1 Standard

Phone to AV (Composite)

1

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

9.1" x 6.4" x 2.1"

Shipping Dimensions (W x D x H)

17.8" x 10.3" x 5.1"

Weight

2.55 lb

Shipping Weight

6.61 lb

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192605183

