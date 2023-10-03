We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1500 Lumen Minibeam LED Projector With Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Out
1500 Lumen Minibeam LED Projector With Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Out
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
WXGA (1280 x 800)
-
Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image
-
40"@3.93ft
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9/Just Scan/Set by Pro/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full
-
Brightness*
-
Up to 1500 lumen
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Lamp Type
-
LED RGB
-
Lamp Life
-
Up to 30,000 hrs
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Auto Keystone (vertical)
-
3D Type
-
3D Optimizer**
-
*
-
The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.
-
**
-
3D required DLP 3D glasses
-
Screen Share (with Android O/S, WiDi supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth sound out
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Digital TV Tuner
-
Yes
-
Audio Out
-
1 (3.5mm)
-
HDMI®
-
1 (MHL)
-
USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)
-
1 (Type A)
-
Composite In
-
Phone to AV in
-
RGB in
-
1
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Power Consumption
-
100W (Max)
-
Standby Mode
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Quick On/Off
-
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Remote Control
-
1 Standard
-
Phone to AV (Composite)
-
1
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
9.1" x 6.4" x 2.1"
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x D x H)
-
17.8" x 10.3" x 5.1"
-
Weight
-
2.55 lb
-
Shipping Weight
-
6.61 lb
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192605183
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)