LG OLED Picture + UltraGear™ Speed

Highlight

The world’s first 240Hz OLED gaming monitors

The World’s First 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors

Experience unparalleled speed with the all-new lineup of LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. Whether it is the competitive 27” or the immersive 45” curved display, stay ahead of the competition with the world’s first 240Hz OLED refresh rate and 0.03ms response time gaming monitors.

 

Order Your Own UltraGear™

Order Your Own UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor

and Get a Free UltraGear™ Gaming Pad*.

Order Your Own UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor Learn More

New OLED UltraGear Gaming Monitor FAQs

Q.

What are LG's upcoming new gaming monitors?

A.

LG's new gaming monitors in 2023 are worth the wait! Introducing the LG UltraGearTM OLED Gaming Monitors, including the 45” 21:9 Curved QHD model and 27” QHD model, are arriving early for pre-order* on December 12th. Sign up now and we’ll notify you when product is officially in store!

*Available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada until January 5, 2023. Additional information to be announced.

Q.

Is an OLED screen good for gaming monitors?

A.

An OLED screen offers gamers the 0.03ms response time and supports up to a 240Hz Refresh Rate for high-speed and high-clarity gameplay. Get premium picture quality designed for gamers and unparalleled speed with an LG OLED UltraGear Gaming Monitor.

Q.

What is the difference between the 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE OLED UltraGear Gaming Monitors?

A.

LG has you covered when it comes to curved vs. flat monitor gaming. Both the 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE OLED UltraGear Gaming Monitors offer premium specs and fast gaming refresh rate, but the 27GR95QE is a 27-inch Flat Panel OLED screen and the 45GR95QE is a 45-inch Curved OLED Screen. Pick a side and ascend your game with the new LG UltraGear Monitors.

Q.

What is special about LG's new 27-inch and 45-inch OLED UltraGear Gaming Monitors?

A.

The OLED UltraGear Gaming Monitors are the World's first OLED Gaming Monitors with lightning–fast 240Hz refresh rate to provide gamers with a competitive advantage and an immersive experience.

Q.

Where can I purchase LG's new gaming monitors?

A.

Don't miss out on your chance to get the newest LG Gaming Monitors. Currently available for pre-order* at Best Buy Canada until January 5, 2023. Additional information to be announced. Sign up on our form and check back on lg.com/ca to stay in the loop on where, when and how to purchase a new OLED monitor.

*Available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada until January 5, 2023. Additional retailers to be announced.

Q.

How can I be sure to be notified when the new UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors are available for purchase?

A.

Check out the 27-inch Flat Panel OLED Gaming Monitor or the 45-inch Curved OLED Monitor to sign up to be notified once it is available.