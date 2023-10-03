About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
33 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Linear Compressor™

Specs

Reviews

Support

33 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Linear Compressor™

LFC25765SW

33 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Linear Compressor™

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Design Look

3-door French Door

Capacity

24.9 cu.ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

17.0 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.9 cu.ft.

FEATURE

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Smart Cooling

Yes

MultiAir Flow System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External Green LED

Temperature Sensors

5

Linear Compressor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

4 Fixed

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 in 1 Crisper (2 Humidity)

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

6 (4 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Door Bin Material

Opaque

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Drawers

2

Upper Drawer

Plastic

Lower Drawer

Plastic

Ice Maker

Installed (Twisting)

Divider

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Bulb

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Dimensions (W case x H top of hinge x D with handles)

32 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 35 3/8"

Depth w/ Handles

35 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

32 7/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

41 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

36 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35 1/8" x 73 3/8" x 38 1/2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

275/300

ENERGY USAGE

Energy Consumption (kWh/per yr)

477 kWh/ per yr

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

What people are saying