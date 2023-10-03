About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Linear Compressor™

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Linear Compressor™

LFC25776ST

36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Linear Compressor™

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

17.7 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

Capacity

25.0 cu.ft.

Design Look

3-door French Door

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED Touch Pad

Temperature Sensors

5

Linear Compressor

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Cooling

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Shelf Style

4 Slide-Out

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Utility Bin

2 Piece Bin (with cover)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Dairy Corner

Yes

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Door Bin

1 Tilting

Divider

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

60W

Wire Drawer

Yes

No. of Drawers

2

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 1/4"

Depth w/o Handles

31 3/4"

Depth w/o Door

27 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 37"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

302/355

Dimensions (W case x H top of hinge x D with handles)

35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 34 1/4"

UPC CODES

LFC25776ST

048231 783583

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

What people are saying