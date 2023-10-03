About Cookies on This Site

27 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

27 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

LFCS27596S

27 cu. ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

LFCS27596S

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LFCS27596S
CAPACITY
27 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 1/2" x 32 3/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

French Door

Door Type

3-Door

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes

Counter Depth

No

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

27.00

Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

18.2

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.80

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

27.00

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

391

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

2.5 lbs

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

2.7 lbs

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

4.0 lbs

Ice System

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Dual Ice

No

Dispenser Light

No

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Linear Compressor

Yes

Smart Cooling™ System

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

5

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Refrigerant

R600a: Low Global Warming Potential, Zero Ozone Depletion Potential and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant than R134a

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / Green LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes

No. of Bins

7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Ice Bin / In-Door Ice

Yes

Freezer Light

LED

Freezer Handle

SmarPull™ Handle

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

All Available Colors

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Blowing Agent

Cyclopentane - Low Global Warming Potential, and Zero Ozone Depletion Potential Blowing Agent

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

34 1/4"

Depth without Handles

32 3/8"

Depth without Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4”

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

295 lbs./320 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 36"

WARRANTY

1 Year parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

10 Years on Compressor

Yes

UPC CODES

UPC

048231804776

