Specs

Reviews

Support

LFCS28768S

29 cu.ft. Ultra-Large Capacity French Door Refrigerator

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
29.0 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 36 1/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

29

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SUMMARY

Door Type

French 3-Door

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

19.5

Freezer (cu.ft.)

9.5

Total (cu.ft.)

29

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

653

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice System

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Water Filter for Ice Maker

LT1000P

COOLING

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve® Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

DoorCooling+

Yes

No. of Bins

6

Door Bin Construction

2 Pieces

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmarPull™ Handle

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

36 1/4"

Depth without Handles

33 3/4"

Depth without Door

29 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

293 lbs./318lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Linear Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231794909

What people are saying