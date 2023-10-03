We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30" French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System, 22 cu. Ft.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
14.5 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
21.8 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption
-
763 kWh/Year
-
Smart Cooling System
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Green LED
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full
-
Shelf Style
-
Full
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Bin
-
8 (6 Full Basket, 2 Half Baskets)
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
Plastic
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
IcePlus
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Ready (LK55C)
-
Freezer Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal, Black Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel (D)
Stainless Steel (S)
White (W)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handle
-
Depth with Handles
-
35 1/2"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33"
-
Depth without Door
-
29''
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
44 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 1/2"
-
Width
-
29 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
38 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
33 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
237 lbs / 259 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
31 1/2" x 69 3/8" x 37 3/4"
-
LFNS22520D
-
772454 068829
-
LFNS22520S
-
048231 787239
-
LFNS22520W
-
772454 067648
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
7 Years on the Sealed System
10 Years on Linear Compressor
