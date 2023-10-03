About Cookies on This Site

33 Inch, 24.2 Cu. Ft Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

LFX25778ST

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

16.2 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

8.0 cu.ft.

Total

24.2 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Drawer

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

568

Tall External Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT500P

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

6

Linear Compressor™

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (4 Fixed)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 in 1 Crisper (2 Humidity)

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Door Bin Material

Opaque

No. of Shelves / Bin

6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2 Plastics

Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

Bulb

Ice Bin

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

35 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

32 7/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

41 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

36 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35 1/8" x 73 3/8" x 38 1/2"

Weight (lbs)

317/341 (Unit/Carton)

UPC CODES

LFX25778SW

772454 058615

LFX25778ST

772454 058585

LFX25778SB

772454 058622

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System, 10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor

