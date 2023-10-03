About Cookies on This Site

33 Inch, 24.7 cu.ft. 4-door French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System and Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

33 Inch, 24.7 cu.ft. 4-door French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System and Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

LMX25988ST

33 Inch, 24.7 cu.ft. 4-door French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System and Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

17.03 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.75 cu.ft.

Capacity

24.7 cu.ft.

Design Look

4-door French Door

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Double Drawer

Water Filtration System

Compact Filter LT700P

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

549

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External LED (1-6)

Temperature Controls

Electronic

Temperature Sensors

6

Linear Compressor

Yes

Tall External Ice Water Dispenser

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Digital Display

LED (Temperature R/F, Ice & Water, Child Lock, IcePlus , Water Filter Status, Energy Saving)

Smart Cooling

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Shelf Style

3 Slide-Out / 1 Folding

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Slide-Out Shelves

3

Folding Shelf

1

Bins

2-Humidity Crispers, 1 Condiment Box

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

SpacePlus Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

Door Bin Material

3 Piece Clear

Dairy Corner

Yes

No. of Door Bin

6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Upper Drawer

Plastic

Lower Drawer

Durabase Solid

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Capsule LED

No. of Drawers

2

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

35 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

32 7/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

41 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

36 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35 1/8" x 73 3/8" x 38 1/2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

337/365

Dimensions (W case x H top of hinge x D with handles)

32 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 35 3/8"

UPC CODES

LMX25988ST

048231 783460

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

What people are saying