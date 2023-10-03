We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33 Inch, 24.7 cu.ft. 4-door French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System and Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
All Spec
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
17.03 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
7.75 cu.ft.
-
Capacity
-
24.7 cu.ft.
-
Design Look
-
4-door French Door
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Double Drawer
-
Water Filtration System
-
Compact Filter LT700P
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
549
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
External LED (1-6)
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Tall External Ice Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Digital Display
-
LED (Temperature R/F, Ice & Water, Child Lock, IcePlus , Water Filter Status, Energy Saving)
-
Smart Cooling
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Shelf Style
-
3 Slide-Out / 1 Folding
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
Slide-Out Shelves
-
3
-
Folding Shelf
-
1
-
Bins
-
2-Humidity Crispers, 1 Condiment Box
-
Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
SpacePlus Ice System
-
Slim Indoor Ice Maker
-
Door Bin Material
-
3 Piece Clear
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bin
-
6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
2
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Upper Drawer
-
Plastic
-
Lower Drawer
-
Durabase Solid
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Capsule LED
-
No. of Drawers
-
2
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
35 3/8"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
46 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
32 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
41 1/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
36 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
1 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35 1/8" x 73 3/8" x 38 1/2"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
337/365
-
Dimensions (W case x H top of hinge x D with handles)
-
32 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 35 3/8"
-
LMX25988ST
-
048231 783460
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)