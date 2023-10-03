About Cookies on This Site

33'' Smudge Resistant French Door Refrigerator with Smart Cooling™ Plus

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LRFCS2503S

LRFCS2503S

  •

    LG Smart Cooling Plus

  •

    SmartDiagnosis™

  •

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  •

    Energy Star

The combination of LG Inverter Linear Compressor and air flow design from the back and front vents helps to keep food fresher for longer and enhance cooling for stored items.

Great Space in Style

Get the space you need in a refrigerator that's right for your kitchen. With this 33" wide, 25 cu. ft. refrigerator you can store a lot in style.

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.

Fresher is Better

Our Smart Cooling Plus System, enabled by LG's exclusive Linear Compressor motor maintains the optimal humidity and temperature levels in your fridge, which means your food stays fresher, longer. Meanwhile, a Fresh Air Filter removes odours and the Multi-Air Flow design means your food stays fresh no matter where you put it.

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.

Call, Connect, Resolve

SmartDiagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRFCS2503S
CAPACITY
25.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 33"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 x 73 x 38

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

608

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

25.1

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

8.8

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

16.9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

234

Gross Weight (lb.)

256

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69.875

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.625

Depth without door (inch)

29

Depth without handle (inch)

33

Depth with handle (inch)

35.5

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

51.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

41.125

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

36.25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 x 73 x 38

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

608

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071942

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Drawer

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Drawer Divider

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Hybrid

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

