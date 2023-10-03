We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.8 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Yes/No
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
21.8
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
7.3
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
14.5
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
503
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Optional (LK55C)
-
No. of Door Bins
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Vegetable Box
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2Tier Organization
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
237
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
33
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
35.5
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
259
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
67.25
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
68.5
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
31 1/2 x 69 3/8 x 37 3/4
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
44.75
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
33.25
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
38.25
-
Bar Code
-
772454073229
LRFNS2200S
21.8 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator