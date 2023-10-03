We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14.3 cu.ft. Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Width
-
29 1/2"
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
14.3
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
14.3
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
269
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
7
-
Freshness Guard Covers
-
4 (Upper Compartment)
-
Fresh Lock Covers
-
2 (Middle and Bottom Compartment)
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
4 Air Filters (1 in each Compartment)
-
Available Options
-
Fermentation Mode, Normal fermentation kimchi+ fermentation, Storage Mode, Produce & Meat/Fish
-
No. of Shelves
-
6
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Bins
-
6 Total (Left 3 + Right 3)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Handles
-
Pocket Handles
-
Available Colours
-
Platinum Silver Steel
-
Depth with Handles
-
31 1/2"
-
Depth without Handles
-
31 1/2"
-
Depth without Door
-
26 7/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
44 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
70"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 3/4"
-
Width
-
29 1/2"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
34 1/2"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
34 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton) Lbs.
-
275.6 / 297.6
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
31 7/8" x 73 7/8" x 32 7/8"
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
-
LRKNS1400V (Platinum Silver Steel)
-
048231807739
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)