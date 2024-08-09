Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SRFB27W3

LG Studio 27 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

Built-in style. Full-size capacity.

Store More. Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 27 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.

*Based on marketplace survey May 2022.

**Based on the internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Internal Water Dispenser

Easily access fresh filtered water with the internal water dispenser. Conveniently fill your cup, pitcher or even a small sauce pot.

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker

Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.5

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38" x 73" x 32"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    632

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essense White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Counter Depth

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.5

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.7

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    632

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Internal

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    4.0

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    8

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Bar (Easy Open)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essense White

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    256

  • Depth without door (inch)

    24 3/4"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    29 1/8"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    31 3/4"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    278

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 7/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/4"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38" x 73" x 32"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 3/4"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    43 5/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    44 7/8"

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174070116

