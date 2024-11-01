We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 cu.ft Kimchi and Specialty Food Refrigerator with Flat Door Design
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706..
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
6
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174091999
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
Kimchi
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Installation Clearance
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
31 1/2" x 73 8/10" x 33 3/10"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
29 1/2" x 70 7/20" x 31 3/10"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Middle, Bottom)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sabbath Mode
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Square Handle (Antibacterial)
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
