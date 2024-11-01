Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 cu.ft Kimchi and Specialty Food Refrigerator with Flat Door Design

14 cu.ft Kimchi and Specialty Food Refrigerator with Flat Door Design

LK14S8000V

14 cu.ft Kimchi and Specialty Food Refrigerator with Flat Door Design

Front view

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706..

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take in the contemporary design.

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

CustomChill™ Drawer

This versatile drawer gives you additional refrigerator or soft freeze space when you need it. Featuring four temperature settings, it adapts to your needs and gives you flexibility to store a range of foods from meats and fresh produce to cooking ingredients and cold drinks.

Specialty Food Refrigerator

In addition to kimchi, store seafood, select wines, cheese and other perishables with a force-air circulation system that's perfect for preserving specialty foods with specific temperature and storage requirements.
All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    6

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174091999

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    Kimchi

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    31 1/2" x 73 8/10" x 33 3/10"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    29 1/2" x 70 7/20" x 31 3/10"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes (Middle, Bottom)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Square Handle (Antibacterial)

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

