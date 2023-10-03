We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 cu.ft. Side by Side InstaView™ Refrigerator
Satisfy your organized side.
Show off your stylish side.
Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side.
Slow-melting Craft Ice™
Standard Cubed Ice
*Shape and clarity of ice may vary with settings, water supply and home use conditions.
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Based on third party testing, showing a reduction in live bacteria in water dispenser faucet after 24 hour period. Results may vary based on actual conditions of use and environmental conditions.
Door Cooling
Linear Cooling™
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Volume Total (cu.ft)
27.1
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
694
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR®
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
InstaView
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
Brand
LG
Product Type
Side by Side
Standard/Counter Depth
Yes/No
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR®
Internal LED Display
Membrane / White LED
Door alarm
Yes
IcePlus™ / Express Cooling
Yes
Handle Type
Newly Designed Pocket Handle (Upper and Lower Pockets)
Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
Contour Door
Flat
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
27.1
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
9.6
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
17.5
Door Cooling+
Yes
InstaView
Yes
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Product Weight (lb.)
295.6
Gross Weight (lb.)
303.6
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70.5
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68.875
Depth without door (inch)
28.875
Depth with handle (inch)
33.5
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
51
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
38.875
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
694
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Bar Code
195174007631
Door Type
Swing
Freezer Light
Ceiling LED
Drawer_Freezer
2
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
Dispenser Light
Yes (Ring Light)
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
2.3
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.5
Ice Maker_Manual
Dual Ice with Craft Ice™
Refrigerator Light
Ceiling LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
No. of Door Bins
4
Buy Directly
LRSOS2706S
27 cu.ft. Side by Side InstaView™ Refrigerator