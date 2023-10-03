About Cookies on This Site

33 Inch, 22.89 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

33 Inch, 22.89 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LSC23924ST

33 Inch, 22.89 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

All Spec

GENERAL

Capacity

22.9 cu.ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

15.1 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.75 cu.ft.

FEATURE

External Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter

LT500P

MultiAir Flow System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External LED Membrane

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

4 (3 Adj. & 1 Fixed)

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Drawers

3

Upper Drawer

Wire

Lower Drawer

1 Plastic

Freezer Door Bin

3 fixed

Freezer Light

40W

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Plastic Handles

Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 3/4"

Depth w/o Handles

32 1/4"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

49 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

66 1/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/2"

Width

33"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

40 5/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

35 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

3 3/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 7/8"

Installation Clearance

2" to Adjacent Items

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35.3" x 70.5" x 37"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

251/284

ENERGY USAGE

Energy Consumption (kWh/per yr)

549 kWh/ per yr

UPC CODE

UPC Code

048231783385

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

What people are saying