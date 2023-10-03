We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (26.5 cu.ft.)
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
26.5 cu.ft.
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
16.23 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
10.24 cu.ft.
-
Water Filter
-
LT600P
-
MultiAir Flow System
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
External LED Membrane
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
3
-
Shelf Style
-
2 Slide-Out / 1 Fixed
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Bins
-
2 Humidity Crisper
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Reveal (4x40W)
-
No. of Door Bin
-
4
-
Door Bin Material
-
2 Piece Clear
-
SpacePlus Ice System
-
Yes
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
No. of Drawers
-
5
-
Ice Maker
-
CustomCube™
-
Freezer Door Bin
-
3
-
Express Freeze / Ice Plus
-
Ice Plus
-
Freezer Light
-
40W
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Color
-
Smooth White
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
35 1/4"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32 5/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
28 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Left Side 3/8", Right Side 3/8", Top 1 3/4", Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
37 1/2" x 77 3/8" x 38 3/8"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
328/381
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/per yr)
-
590 kWh/ per yr
-
UPC Code
-
772454026768
-
Warranty
-
1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System
