Disclaimer:

*Available November 21 -25 (11:59 ET), 2024 to Canadian residents with purchase of select new major home appliance products on LG.ca, with a min. spend of $599 before taxes, while supplies last. Some exclusions apply including OBS-exclusive refrigerators (LK14S8000V, LF26C6360S, LF25H6200S), vacuums, microwaves, massage chair, and accessories. The coupon code can only be used on lg.com/ca and must be applied in cart at check-out to redeem the offer. The coupon code will be valid until November 25, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), following which it will be null and void. The coupon code will not be re-issued for any reason. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer. No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales excluded. Other conditions apply.