LG Appreciation Program

Introducing an exclusive discount designed for eligible military personnel, first responders,
students, teachers and more. Thank you for making "Life's Good" for everyone.

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

                                                                                                                        Check eligibility, get an exclusive discount!

 

At LG, we believe in the power of people who inspire, protect, and lead in their communities. Whether you’re a military member, healthcare professional, first responder, educator, student, senior, or a newcomer to Canada, we want to recognize and support the incredible impact you make.

 

It’s our way of saying “Thank you” for your dedication, service, and commitment to making the world a better, brighter place.

 

 

 

 

How it works?

Claim your exclusive discount in minutes! Getting your offer is easy.

If you qualify for the special discount, apply the discount code at checkout and enjoy instant savings. 

 

Enter your details

Step 1

Enter your details on SheerID's pop-up which will be generated once you click on your group/profession below

Verify your eligibility

Step 2

Get your 10% off code immediately

Step 3

Get your 10% off code immediately

Apply the coupon at check-out

Step 4

Enter the code at check-out and save

    

 

 

                                                                                 Who is eligible for the LG Appreciation Program?

 

If you belong to one of groups below, click the link to verify your eligibility for the LG Appreciation Program.

healthcare professional
I'm a Healthcare Professional
Teacher
I’m a Teacher
Student
I’m a Student
Military
I'm a Military Member
First Responders
I’m a First Responder
New comers
I'm a Newcomer
Thank you
Seniors
I'm a Senior (Ages 50+)
LG Appreciation

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Am I eligible for this discount?

A.

As long as you belong to one of groups/professions listed above, we would recommend you to check out your eligibility clicking the link applied onto each group.

Q.

Can I use this discount with other promotions?

A.

Yes. Once you varify your eligibility, the discount coupon will be immedialy available. Please use the coupon at check-out and complete the purchase with the exclusive discount for you.

 

Q.

Are any products excluded from this discount?

A.

The discount coupon will be applicable to all products that you see from LG Online Brand Store at LG.ca.

Q.

Can I use this discount more than once? 

A.

The discount coupon can be used one time. A new coupon can be generated every 30 day once you varify your eligibility.

 

Q.

I have questions that are not answered here. Who can I ask for help?

A.

For questions related to your verification, please reach out to SheerID customer service via our Help Center. For questions related to using your discount, please reach out to our customer service. 

 

See Terms and Conditions for details.

Q.

What is SheerID? 

A.

We’re partnering with SheerID – a third party service – to confirm your eligibility for these offers through their verification process. You can learn more about their verification process here:

 

