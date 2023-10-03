We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1000W Audio Output, 4 Champagne Speakers, Wireless Rear Speaker, iPod Direct Dock, 2 HDMI inputs
All Spec
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT HDMI Out 1080P upscaling
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Front speaker sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
155WX2
-
Centre speaker sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
155W
-
Rear speaker sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Subwoofer sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
225W(Passive)
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
-
Yes
-
Radio
-
Yes
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Hybrid Disc, DVD (NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW (Video Mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, Picture CD, DivX Decoding, MP3, WMA, Music Photo Album, AVC HD
-
Portable Input Jack(3.5)
-
Yes
-
Progressive Scan (PAL./NTSC)
-
PAL:Yes, NTSC:Yes
-
AUX input
-
Yes
-
Portable 3.5mm jack inout
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT Component
-
1
-
USB
-
Yes
-
AUX input
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input
-
Yes
-
iPod® Ready
-
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
-
Yes
-
Tuning Range MW / 9 kHz
-
522~1620 kHz
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
-
430 X 76 X 379
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
300 X 1277 X 300
-
Center Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
430 X 107 X 83
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
300 X 1277 X 300
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm
-
220 X 422 X 415
-
Main Weight (Kg)
-
4.8
-
Front Speaker Weight (Kg)
-
5
-
Center Speaker Weight (Kg)
-
1.5
-
Rear Speaker Weight (Kg)
-
5
-
Subwoofer Weight (Kg)
-
7.2
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
41.8
-
Tuning Range FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz
-
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
DVD Regional Code
-
#1
-
Display type
-
FLD
-
Sound Output (W)
-
1000W
-
HD AV Sync.
-
Yes
-
On screen display
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby PrologicⅡ
-
Yes
-
VSM
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
Auto EQ
-
Yes
-
DSP Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Sound Level adjustment
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
50 (Random)
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes(6 EA)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
