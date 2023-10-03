About Cookies on This Site

4.1ch 320watts LG SoundPlate™

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.1ch 320watts LG SoundPlate™

LAB540W

4.1ch 320watts LG SoundPlate™

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Channels

4.1

Total Power

320 Watts

POWER

Standby

0.5W

Power Consumption

38W

FEATURES

Automatic Power on/off

Yes

A/V Sync

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Premium Content & LG Apps

Yes

2D to 3D Converting (Video)

Yes

2D & 3D Playback

Yes

SmartShare (DLNA)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Blu-ray Digital Cinema 4K Upscaling

Yes

All-in-One Search

Yes

USB Host

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

DVD (NTSC/PAL) / DVD+/-R / DVD+/-RW

Yes

BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE

Yes

CD / CD-R / CD-RW

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Cinema

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

AUDIO

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

DTS®

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio®

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Yes

MP3

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

WMA

Yes

MPEG2 AAC

Yes

FLAC

Yes

VIDEO

MOV

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

MKV

Yes

WMV

Yes

MPEG-1

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

VOB

Yes

MP4

Yes

DivX® HD

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

DivX®

Yes

FLV

Yes

3GP

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

40W x 2

Surround

40W x 2

Subwoofer

160W

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Yes

HDMI® Out

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

HDMI® Input

Yes

Optical Input

Yes

USB

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV Matching

Up to 55”

Sound Plate (W x H x D)

27.6” x 1.6” x 12.6” | 700 x 39.5 x 320mm

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

7” x 14.9” x 17.2” | 178 x 378 x 437mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

29.8” x 12.7” x 16.7” | 758 x 323 x 424mm

Shipping Weight

35.38 lbs | 16.05kg

Net Weight Subwoofer

19.84lbs/9kg

Net Weight Sound Plate

10.14lbs/4.6kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

772454063343

What people are saying