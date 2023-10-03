4.1ch 100 watts LG SoundPlate™

About Cookies on This Site

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Channels

4.1

Total Power

100 Watts

POWER

Standby

25W

Power Consumption

0.5 W

AUDIO SOUND MODE

3D Surround Processor

Yes

Natural EQ

Yes

AUDIO

LPCM

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

20W x 2

Surround

20W x 2

Subwoofer

20W

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Optical Input

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV Matching

Up to 39.7 lbs

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

22.1" x 2.2" x 12.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

26.7" x 14.5" x 3.6"

Net Weight

9.7 lbs

Shipping Weight

12.0 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

719192592537

