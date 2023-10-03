We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy wide, spacious sound and hassle-free setup with a single surroundengineered speaker system with LG's NB4530A Sleek Sound Bar. Delivering rich surround sound for your movies, music, and entertainment, the NB4530A delivers deep bass from the included wireless subwoofer.
All Spec
-
Channels
-
2.1
-
Total Power
-
310W
-
Speaker Bar Power
-
80W x2
-
Subwoofer Power
-
150W (Wireless)
-
LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power (on/off) (Bluetooth/Optical)
-
–/Yes
-
SIMPLINK™
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
USB Charge
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Rx/Tx (ver. 3.0)
-
Yes/–
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
By Pass
-
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
-
Yes
-
Game EQ
-
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
-
Yes
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
Loudness
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
HDMI input/output
-
1/1
-
Optical Audio Input
-
1
-
Audio Input Portable In
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
MA2 Modify
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
USB Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Table Stand
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
DC 25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
Main Unit Dimensions WxHxD (mm/Inches)
-
1038 x 35 x 75mm | 40.9” x 1.4” x 3”
-
Subwoofer Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
221 x 351 x 284mm | 6.9” x 13.8” x 11.2”
-
Main Unit Weight (kg/lbs)
-
2.4kg | 5.2lbs
-
Subwoofer Weight (kg/lbs)
-
7.3kg | 16.1lbs
-
UPC
-
772454061141
-
