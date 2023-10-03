About Cookies on This Site

Enjoy wide, spacious sound and hassle-free setup with a single surroundengineered speaker system with LG's NB4530A Sleek Sound Bar. Delivering rich surround sound for your movies, music, and entertainment, the NB4530A delivers deep bass from the included wireless subwoofer.

Specs

Reviews

Support

NB4530A

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Channels

2.1

Total Power

310W

Speaker Bar Power

80W x2

Subwoofer Power

150W (Wireless)

CONVENIENCE

LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)

Yes

TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)

Yes/Yes

Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)

Yes/Yes

Automatic Power (on/off) (Bluetooth/Optical)

–/Yes

SIMPLINK™

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

USB Host

Yes

USB Charge

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Bluetooth Rx/Tx (ver. 3.0)

Yes/–

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Bass & Sound Enhancement

Yes

Natural EQ

Yes

By Pass

Yes

3D Surround Processor

Yes

Bass Blast (BASS)

Yes

Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

Yes

Game EQ

Yes

MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Loudness

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI input/output

1/1

Optical Audio Input

1

Audio Input Portable In

1

USB

1

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control

MA2 Modify

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2)

Optical Cable

Yes

USB Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Table Stand

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

DC 25V, 2A

Power Off Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS

Main Unit Dimensions WxHxD (mm/Inches)

1038 x 35 x 75mm | 40.9” x 1.4” x 3”

Subwoofer Dimensions (WxHxD)

221 x 351 x 284mm | 6.9” x 13.8” x 11.2”

Main Unit Weight (kg/lbs)

2.4kg | 5.2lbs

Subwoofer Weight (kg/lbs)

7.3kg | 16.1lbs

UPC

UPC

772454061141

