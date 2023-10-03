About Cookies on This Site

360W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH7B

Specs

Reviews

Support

SH7B

SH7B

360W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH7B

SH7B
All Spec

GENERAL

Channels

4.1

Front Power Output

40W x 2

Centre Power Output

No

Surround Power Output

40W x 2

Rear Power Output

No

Subwoofer Power Output

200W (Wireless)

Total Power

360W

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI® In

1

HDMI® Out

Yes

USB

Yes (Service Only)

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

Ethernet port

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 Char.)

LED Indicator Colour

3 Colour LED (7 Colour)

Auto Display Off

Yes

SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Sampling

No

Sound Effect

ASC, Standard, Cinema

User EQ

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Auto Sound Engine

Yes

SFX

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

CONVENIENCE

OS Support (Window / Mac / iOS / Android)

Yes

Smart Phone Media Server

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet App

Yes

Home Chat

Yes

Network Software Update

Yes

Control with your TV Remote

Yes

Multi-point (Bluetooth Multi pairing)

No

Sound Sync

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off

Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

4K Pass Through

No

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

No

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level (-15~+6dB)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Alarm

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Audio Format

LPCM , Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, FLAC (Up to 192kHz), OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC (MPEG4), AAC+, AIFF

Audio Streaming Service

Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Embbeded Service

POWER

Sound Bar Power Type

Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

Power Consumption

22W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Subwoofer Power Type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

33W

Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

SPEAKER

Sound Bar SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm(PPS) Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100 (Track)

Impedance

4ohm

Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer Model Name

SPH7B-W

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

6 inch

Impedance

3ohm

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

MA5

Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

Batteries

AAA x 2

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

No

Optical Cable

Yes

LAN Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

No

IR Transmitter

No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

1060 x 53 x 85mm 41.73” x 2.08” x 3.35”

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

171 x 320 x 252mm 6.73” x 12.6” x 9.92”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1122 x 373 x 223mm 44.21” x 14.69” x 8.78”

Sound Bar Weight

2.8 kg / 6.17lbs

Subwoofer Weight

4.3 kg / 9.92lbs

Shipping Weight

10.2 kg / 22.49lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454066979

