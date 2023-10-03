About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.1 ch Sound Bar Surround System with Wireless Surround Sound Speakers

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.1 ch Sound Bar Surround System with Wireless Surround Sound Speakers

SJ4R

4.1 ch Sound Bar Surround System with Wireless Surround Sound Speakers

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

High Resolution Audio

Up to 24bit/96kHz

Wireless Surround Sound Ready

Yes

Bluetooth Streaming

Yes

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)

Yes

Sound Sync Wireless

Yes

HDMI In/Out

Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer

Yes

GENERAL

Soundbar Mode - Channels/Power

4.1ch

Total Power

420W

FEATURES

Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

Yes

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Auto Music Play (BLE)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

SOUND MODES

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC): Default

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Cinema

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

60W x 2

Rear

60W x 2

Subwoofer

180W

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Active Subwoofer

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

HDMI 1.4 Out

1

HDMI 1.4 In

1

Optical Input

1

USB Host

Yes

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

22W

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

Less than 0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Recommended TV Size

40" and above

Sound Bar (WxHxD)

35" x 2.2" x 3.4"

Subwoofer (WxHxD)

6.73" x 12.6" x 9.92"

Soundbar Net Weight

5.3 lbs

Subwoofer Net Weight

9.26 lbs

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

38.7" x 16.4" x 8.5"

Shipping Weight

19.2 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes (AAA)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

772454070051

What people are saying