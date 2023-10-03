About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SJ4Y

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Sound Bar SJ4Y

SJ4Y

LG Sound Bar SJ4Y

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Dolby Atmos

No

High Resolution Audio

Up to 24bit/96kHz

Hi-Fi DAC

No

4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.2)

No

Home Cinema Mode

Yes

Group Play Mode

No

Multi-Room Mode

No

Auto Music Play

No

Google Cast Built-In

No

Spotify Connect

No

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

2.1

Total Power

300W

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)

No/Yes

Universal Network Search

No

BLE EZ Setup

No

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

No

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

No

SIMPLINK

Yes

Network Software Update

No

Night Mode

Yes

Display Type

Dot LED

SOUND MODES

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Cinema

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

No

Dolby TrueHD

No

Dolby Digital Plus

No

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

ALAC

No

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC(MPEG4)

No

AAC+

No

AIFF

No

SPEAKERS

Front

60W x 2

Center

No

Surround

No

Subwoofer

180W

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet

No

Wi-Fi

No

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes (1.4)

HDMI Input

Yes (1.4)

Optical

Yes

USB Playback

No

Portable In (3.5mm)

Yes

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

22W

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV Matching

40” and above

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

890 x 55 x 85mm
35” x 2.2” x 3.4”

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

171 x 320 x 252mm
6.73” x 12.6” x 9.92”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

984 x 416 x 217
38.74” x 16.38” x 9.92”

Sound Bar Weight

2.4 kg / 5.29 lbs

Subwoofer Weight

4.2 kg / 9.26 lbs

Shipping Weight

8.7 kg / 19.18 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

MA5 (Black)

Batteries

Yes (AAAx2)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

No

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454068607

What people are saying