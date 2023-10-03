About Cookies on This Site

2.1ch 300W Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth® Connectivity

SK4D

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1ch 300W Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth® Connectivity

SK4D

2.1ch 300W Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth® Connectivity

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Bluetooth Streaming

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

2.1

Total Power

300W

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)

Yes (Android)

Dynamic Range Control

Yes (App)

Night Mode

Yes

Display Type

Dot LED

SOUND MODES

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Movie

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

50W x 2

Subwoofer

200W (wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Active Subwoofer

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

Optical Input

Yes

USB Host

Yes

POWER

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV Matching

40" and above

Sound Bar (WxHxD)

35.03" x 2.1" x 3.4"

Subwoofer (WxHxD)

6.7" x 15.4" x 10.3"

Soundbar Net Weight

5.2 lbs

Subwoofer Net Weight

12.4 lbs

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

38.7" x 16.4" x 8.5"

Shipping Weight

22.3 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes (AAA)

Optical Cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

772454071072

