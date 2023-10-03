About Cookies on This Site

Wireless Surround Sound Kit

Specs

Reviews

Support

Wireless Surround Sound Kit

SPK8

Wireless Surround Sound Kit

SPK8-S
All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Matching Sound Bar Model

SK10Y, SK9Y, SK8Y, SK6Y, SK5Y

GENERAL

Channels

2.0 ch

Output Power

140W

Surround

70Wx2

CONVENIENCE

Rear speaker Level

Yes

Wireless Rear Speaker

Yes

SPEAKER

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

3 inch paper (BK)

Impedance

3ohm

DISPLAY

LED indicator Colour

Red (Stand By)

POWER

Power Consumption

50W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Wireless Box Size (W x H x D)

60 x 220 x 175 mm
2.4” x 8.7” x 6.9”

Rear Speaker Size (W x H x D)

100 x 140 x 100 mm
3.9” x 5.5” x 3.9”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

282 x 272 x 226 mm
11.1” x 10.7” x 8.9”

Wireless Box Weight

1.0 kg / 2.2 lbs

Rear Speaker Weight

1.9 kg / 4.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

3.4 kg / 7.5 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Wireless Speaker Reset Guide (Rear Kit)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Rear Speaker Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

No

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454069925

What people are saying