LG XBOOM OK75 1000W Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

Specs

Reviews

Support

OK75

Print

All Spec

SOUND

Power

1000W

Blast Horn

Yes

X-Shiny Woofer

Yes

DJ

Party Accelerator

Yes

Pro DJ Wheel

Yes

DJ Effects/DJ loop/DJ Sharing

Yes

DJ Pro/Sampler Creator

Yes

Party Kick Starter

Yes

DESIGN

Multi Colour Lighting

Yes

Dual Sparkle Lighting

Yes

X-Flash Lighting

Yes

Grab & Move

Yes

KARAOKE

Vocal Effects

Yes

Karaoke Star - Voice Canceller, Key Changer

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Party Link

Yes

TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

TV Sound Sync (Wireless)

Yes

Multi Bluetooth

Yes

USB Playback

2

Portable In

Yes

PLAYABILITY

CD

Yes

USB

2

FM

Yes

AUX in

Yes

Portable In

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (W x H x D)

330 x 925 x 360 mm
13.0” x 36.4” x 14.2”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

995 x 380 x 436 mm
39.2” x 15.0” x 17.2”

Net Weight

20.7kg/45.6lbs

Shipping Weight

23.9kg/52.7lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454070778

