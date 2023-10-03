About Cookies on This Site

Enjoy exceptional picture quality and smoother movies and video with LG's LS4500 Full HD 1080p 120Hz LED TV.

Enjoy exceptional picture quality and smoother movies and video with LG’s LS4500 Full HD 1080p 120Hz LED TV.

47LS4500

Enjoy exceptional picture quality and smoother movies and video with LG’s LS4500 Full HD 1080p 120Hz LED TV.

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size

47"

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Frame Rate

TruMotion 120Hz

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Picture Wizard

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround Sound

Yes, Infinite

Mute

Yes

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Energy Star

5.3

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

2 Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

2 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (Component) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1 (Optical) Rear

USB 2.0

1 Side

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

400 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby

<0.3W

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1089 x 655 x 36 | 42.9”x25.8”x1.4”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1089 x 730 x 270 | 42.9” x 28.7” x 10.6”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

14.9kg | 32.8lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

17kg | 37.5lbs

UPC

UPC

719192584457

