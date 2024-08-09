Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
97 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED97G4WUA

Front view of 97 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 OLED97G4WUA, with 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen.
LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres, then the OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar mounted flat against the wall in a modern living space. LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. Brightness Booster Max with an image of whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky.
alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed
into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

night

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After recognising the content, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution work to elevate the scene to a new level of realism.

A man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.

AI Director Processing

Preserves colours that set the mood

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended colour-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Suround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A woman singing with the mic on her hand as there is an orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering is only available on alpha 11 AI Processor

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Backlight-free brings
boundless beauty

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

*Screen images simulated.

Endless contrast creates
infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Screen Images simulated.

**‘Others’ refer to it as a non-glossy OLED.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Colour Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colours

100% colour volume boosts rich hues, while 100% colour fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

On the left, a conventional TV showing a tennis player in a stadium with room reflection on the screen. On the right, LG OLED evo AI G4 showing the same image of a tennis player in a stadium with no room reflection, and the image looks brighter and more colorful.

Reflection Free

Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo G4 prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.

***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be ﻿different based on actual conditions.

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 within an angled of perspective against a marbled wall showing how it merges against the wall. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

Flush Fit with zero gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

The perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY fits flat against the wall for a cohesive interior look.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Soundbar SG10TY matches with OLED G (65/77").

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 97".

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED G4's varying sizes, showing OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83", and OLED G4 97".

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

Find out More

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimising the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

 

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 55/65/77/83" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".

***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.

****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.

All Spec

What people are saying

