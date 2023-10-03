LG AI TV Changes The Way You Watch TV

* Not all models are supported.

* An information search about on-screen content is unavailable in UK, Sudan, Syria, and Iran.

* An information search about on-screen content is compatible with Android OS 4.4 (KitKat) and above and iOS 10.0 and above.

* The products represented in the content feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and the LG OLED TV.

* Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.

* For LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9, included TV-to-AV Box cable is required for TV operation. Please consult with your local installer for proper installation.

LG AI TV is available in the following 10 languages and the feature may differ by country. : English (USA/Australia/Canada/United Kingdom), German, Spanish (Mexico/Spain), French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Russian, Korean.

* Scope of service may vary by region.

* Please refer to service details on your LG AI TV Manual.

* Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.

* Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Service limited to certain models.

* Please note that voice recognition service may be changed, removed or terminated without notice, by LGE or its third-party providers.

* All user utterances into LG's Magic Remote are passed to Google. User utterances are captured only while the user holds down the "microphone" button on the remote.

Google performs a speech-to-text translation from the utterance and returns the transcribed text from the utterance with LG.

Based on which of LG or Google responds to the user query, the other partner deletes the user query and all associated data from their logs within a short time thereafter.

* Google and LG do not share the user’s account information with each other except the device attributes such as device name, location, and device ID.

* Google and LG may use previous queries (“Who is Barack Obama” -> “How tall is he”) from the user in a single instance of a conversation to build contextual reference for a better response.

* Google is a trademark of Google LLC.