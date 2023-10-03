About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

LG ULTIMATE LAUNDRY ROOM

Wash Every Week. Refresh Every Day.

ultimate-laundry-room

Your Laundry Room. Enhanced.

With LG Styler for daily refreshes, the innovative LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer for small loads that can’t wait, and advanced washers and dryers, the LG Ultimate Laundry Room keeps your family’s clothes looking, smelling and feeling great—every day of every week. Click or tap the below images to learn more.

LG STYLER
WASHERS & DRYERS
LG SIDEKICK™

LG Styler

LG Styler

A Refreshing Partner For Your Weekly Wash

Upgrade your laundry room with LG Styler. Refresh clothes between cleanings and reduce wrinkles and odors with the gentle power of steam. It even helps sanitize and removes allergens.

LG Styler Find Your LG Styler

Helps Sanitize Toys, Clothes, Sports Equipment and More

The Sanitary cycle powered by TrueSteam® helps reduce allergens in clothes, bedding, sportswear—even children's plush toys. LG Styler has also earned the asthma and allergy friendly® certification from the respected Asthma Canada for its superior performance in ridding fabrics of allergens.

Reduce Wrinkles

LG Styler's deep-penetrating steam and gently moving hangers reduce wrinkles in your clothes. It's the easy way to look fresh between weekly washes or dry cleanings.

Reduce Odors

The LG Styler's TrueSteam® technology reduces the odors that cling to fabrics, knitwear and even delicates. Now you can make odors from smoke, sweat and food a thing of the past.

LG Washers & Dryers

Mega Capacity Pair with SmartThinQ® Technology
The WM9000HVA washer & the DLEX9000V dryer combine mega capacity with LG SmartThinQ® technology so you can get more done, faster, plus control key features from your smartphone.

Find Your Washer or Dryer
slider-mudroom
slider-mudroom

LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer

For Small Loads That Can’t Wait

The LG SideKick™ pedestal washer lets you tackle two loads of laundry at once and save time. Now you can wash the small loads that just can’t wait in the compact washer below while you do a big load up top.

Learn More

sidekick-feat

Styling Inspiration for Your Ultimate Laundry Room

Whether it’s a loft or a mudroom, small space or large, there’s an LG Ultimate Laundry room setup that fits your style perfectly.Get inspired with some of our favorite ways to style LG laundry products. Click or tap images below to see more.

Shop LG Ultimate Laundry Room Products

LG Styler

Shop LG Styler

LG Washers

Shop LG Washers

LG Dryers

Shop LG TWINWash™

LG Dryers

Shop LG Dryers

TWINWash™ Pedestal Washer

TWINWash™ Pedestal Washer