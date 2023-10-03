We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTIMATE LAUNDRY ROOM
Wash Every Week. Refresh Every Day.
Your Laundry Room. Enhanced.
With LG Styler for daily refreshes, the innovative LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer for small loads that can’t wait, and advanced washers and dryers, the LG Ultimate Laundry Room keeps your family’s clothes looking, smelling and feeling great—every day of every week. Click or tap the below images to learn more.
LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
For Small Loads That Can’t Wait
The LG SideKick™ pedestal washer lets you tackle two loads of laundry at once and save time. Now you can wash the small loads that just can’t wait in the compact washer below while you do a big load up top.
Styling Inspiration for Your Ultimate Laundry Room
Whether it’s a loft or a mudroom, small space or large, there’s an LG Ultimate Laundry room setup that fits your style perfectly.Get inspired with some of our favorite ways to style LG laundry products. Click or tap images below to see more.