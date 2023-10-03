About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

A906SM

LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

vacuums-A906SM

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
13.5 oz<br>(0.4 L)
DIMENSION (WXHXD, MM)
259.1 x 1120.1 x 269.2
KEY FEATURE #1
2 Quick Release Batteries and Portable Charging Stand
KEY FEATURE #2
One Touch Control

All Spec

TOOLS

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

IN THE BOX

Vacuum Body

Yes

Telescopic Wand

Yes

Universal Nozzle

Yes

Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Quick Release Battery

2

Portable Charging Stand

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

Extra Filter

Yes

SPECIFICATIONS

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2 in 1)

Colour

Matte Silver

Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Cyclone System

Axial Turbo Cyclone

Dust Tank Capacity

13.5 oz
(0.4 L)

Charging Indicator

Yes

Battery Life Indicator

Yes

Voltage

25.55V

Consumption Power

400W

Suction Power

140W

Power Mode

Normal, Power, Turbo

Charging Time

3.5 Hrs

Battery Life (based on 2 batteries)

Normal (Handheld/Stick) - 80 mins / 60 mins
Power (Stick) - 18 mins
Turbo (Stick) - 12 mins

Noise

84 dB

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions (WxHxD)

10.2” x 44.1” x 10.6”
(25.91 cm x 112.01 cm x 26.92 cm)

Carton (WxHxD)

11.2" x 28.3" x 9.1"
(28.45 cm x 71.88 cm x 23.11 cm)

Net Weight (without accessories)

5.89 lbs
(2.7 kg)

Shipping Weight

21.12 lbs
(9.6 kg)

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Smart Inverter Motor™

10 Years

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

BAF (British Allergy Foundation)

Yes

US Ergonomics

Yes

ASC

Yes

UPC CODES

A906SM (Matte Silver)

772454074080

