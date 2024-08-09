We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Make your TV experience yours
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote and Quick Card.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Voice recognition are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
****Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*Screen images simulated.
**The service and league supported may vary by region and country.
***An internet connection is required.
****The Sports Alert Function is only available for teams and players registered via My Team.
*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
Your assistant is always ready to serve
Even when your TV is off, ask for information like the time, weather, sports alerts, and Google Calendar updates. Your assistant is always ready to help.
*Screen images simulated.
**Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
*The Magic Remote's support, functions, and features may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
**An internet connection is required.
***AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
Your favourites at your service
AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'
*'For you' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
**Keyword recommendations are based on search history and vary according to the app and time of day.
AI Chatbot makes TV more accessible for more of us
LG TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control all your TV's accessibility settings easily.
*Screen images simulated.
**The service may vary by region and country.
***An internet connection is required.
****AI Chatbot is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
**The service supported may vary by region and country and supported peripheral may different.
***Sending and receiving compatibilities vary by different models.
****The TV models capable of sending content are LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4, and C4, and LG QNED95Q and QNED99T.
*****All LG Smart TVs released from 2020 onwards are capable of receiving content.
Control your smart home from one place
Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
**Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
***Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.