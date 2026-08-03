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HVAC
Contáctanos
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Chiller Absorción de Vapor

Chiller por Absorción de Vapor

Descubra la solución ecológica del Chiller de Absorción por Vapor de LG, pensada para aprovechar fuentes de calor alternativo en entornos industriales en vez de usar electricidad.

CaracterísticasGama de Modelos
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Chiller Absorción de Vapor

El enfriador por absorción alimentado con vapor utiliza calor
en lugar de electricidad, lo cual es sumamente recomendable
para las áreas con falta de electricidad. Es un producto más
ecológico y más económico, ya que utiliza la fuente de energía
térmica de las plantas de energía térmica circundante como
fuente de calor.

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Prevención de fallos de alimentación

Control de Concentración Del Absorbente

El control de prevención se ejecuta si la concent. supera el valor dado. Al controlar la concent. del líquido de absorción automáticamente, se evita la absorción previa de cristales líquidos y se calcula el tiempo fallo-recuperación de alimentación, mediante el temporizador independiente.

Facilidad de Instalación Superior

El diseño de 3 piezas de ensamble permite una fácil instalación en lugares estrechos, como sitios de remodelación y renovación.

Limpieza de Tubos Simplificada

Para limpiar la tubería, solo se debe abrir la tapa del tanque de agua, sin desconectar la tubería.

Control Digital de Presión

El manómetro digital se utiliza para monitorear la presión dentro del refrigerador en tiempo real. El nivel de vacío se establece y guarda automáticamente. Los datos guardados se pueden utilizar para monitorear y diagnosticar con precisión y rapidez cualquier fuga.

Control Central Optimizado

Las soluciones de control, como ACP IV y AC Smart, permiten una fácil monitorización y control remoto para administrar distintos modelos de equipos de calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado (HVAC) en cualquier lugar.

Contáctenos
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Gama de Modelos Del Enfriador Por Absorción

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
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Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
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Información técnica

Información técnica