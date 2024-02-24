About Cookies on This Site

Descubre la tecnología InstaView de los Nevecones LG.

Descubre la tecnología InstaView®
de los Nevecones LG.

¿Qué modelos de neveras LG incluyen la tecnología InstaView®?

Modelos Instaview

Nevecones LG

Los Nevecones LG son conocidos por su calidad y tecnología avanzada, y una de las características más impresionantes es su tecnología InstaView.

Esta permite a los usuarios ver el interior de la nevera sin tener que abrir la puerta, evitando así la pérdida de frío y ayudando a ahorrar energía. 

¿Qué es la tecnología InstaView?

La tecnología InstaView de los Nevecones LG, es una característica que te permitirá ver el interior de la nevera sin tener que abrir la puerta. Con un simple “Toc - Toc” en el panel de vidrio de la puerta, iluminarás su interior. Esto ayuda a mantener la comida fresca, ya que no se pierde frío cada vez que se abre la puerta, y también ahorra energía al reducir este movimiento.

 

¿Cómo funciona la tecnología InstaView?

La tecnología InstaView funciona gracias a un panel de vidrio especial en la puerta del nevecón. Este panel de vidrio es opaco cuando el nevecón está apagado, pero cuando se toca dos veces, se ilumina y se hace transparente, permitiendo a los usuarios ver un 23% más de lo que hay dentro con la última generación de InstaView Door-in-Door de LG.

¿Qué ventajas ofrece la tecnología InstaView?

Ahorro de energía:
Organización mejorada
Tecnología avanzada

Ahorro de energía

Al poder ver rápidamente el contenido del nevecón sin abrir la puerta, se evita la pérdida innecesaria de aire frío. Esto ayuda a mantener una temperatura constante en el interior, reduciendo el consumo de energía y brindando ahorros significativos a largo plazo.

Organización mejorada

La capacidad de ver el interior del nevecón sin abrir la puerta facilita la organización de los alimentos y fácil decisión en la preparación de tus recetas más habituales.

Tecnología avanzada

Los Nevecones LG con InstaView incorporan tecnología de vanguardia para brindar una experiencia de refrigeración excepcional.

Una imagen de la barra de sonido USC9S que combina a la perfección con la serie C OLED de LG

    

Diseño elegante

 

 

Además de su funcionalidad innovadora, InstaView  agrega un toque

de estilo y sofisticación a tu cocina.

La puerta de vidrio transparente crea un aspecto moderno y elegante,

convirtiendo tu Nevecón en un punto focal visualmente atractivo.

La tecnología InstaView está disponible en varios modelos de Nevecones LG, incluyendo la serie SxS InstaView Door-in-Door y el Nevecón Tipo Europeo de 4 puertas con InstaView.

Si estás buscando un nevecón de alta calidad y tecnología avanzada, es momento de Ver para Creer. Con la tecnología de Nevecones LG que te permiten ver su interior simplemente tocando a la puerta, es momento de hacer “Toc-Toc".