Lavadora

¿Qué tamaño se adapta a tus necesidades?

Lavadora de carga frontal empotrada en una cocina luminosa, con flechas que resaltan la amplia capacidad del tambor para ayudar a elegir el tamaño adecuado

Tamaño y capacidad

Elige una capacidad que se adapte a tu hogar y a tus hábitos. Los tambores compactos son adecuados para solteros o parejas, mientras que las cubetas más grandes sirven para la ropa de cama y las cargas voluminosas. Mide la anchura, la altura y la profundidad (en mm) y deja espacio para las mangueras, las rejillas de ventilación y las puertas. La disponibilidad puede variar según la región en determinados modelos, los resultados pueden variar.

Encuentra tu capacidad ideal

Ícono de camiseta, calcetines y ropa interior que representan las cargas diarias de ropa para lavar.
Carga diaria

Ideal para el lavado diario de prendas livianas, como camisas, calcetines y ropa interior.

Ícono de sudadera con capucha, camisa y toallas dobladas que representan las cargas de ropa sucia de la familia
Carga familiar

Tiene capacidad para el lavado semanal de una familia normal, desde ropa hasta toallas.

Ícono de una chamarra acolchada y ropa de cama que representan cargas pesadas o voluminosas de ropa sucia
Carga pesada

Tiene capacidad para cargas grandes o artículos voluminosos, como ropa de cama y chamarras.

Tamaño y capacidad
Tamaño y capacidad
Inicio de la Guía de compra
Pequeñas lavadoras de carga frontal y superior con etiquetas que indican sus dimensiones compactas

Pequeñas lavadoras de carga frontal y superior con etiquetas que indican sus dimensiones compactas

Lavadora pequeña

Carga diaria

Las lavadoras compactas con capacidad de carga frontal de 12 kg y carga superior de 18 kg se adaptan a espacios más reducidos, son silenciosas y simplifican el lavado diario para personas solteras o parejas.

Carga diaria Ver todos los modelos pequeños de carga frontalCarga diaria Ver todos los modelos pequeños con carga superior
Lavadoras medianas de carga frontal y superior con etiquetas con las dimensiones

Lavadoras medianas de carga frontal y superior con etiquetas con las dimensiones

Lavadora de tamaño mediano

Carga familiar

Con una capacidad de carga frontal de 16 kg y una capacidad de carga superior de 21 kg, estos modelos combinan espacio y rendimiento para lavar la ropa semanal de familias pequeñas y medianas.

Carga familiar Ver todos los modelos de carga frontal medianaCarga familiar Ver todos los modelos de carga superior mediana
Lavadora grande

Carga pesada

Las lavadoras grandes con una capacidad de carga frontal de 22 kg y una capacidad de carga superior de 25 kg permiten lavar prendas voluminosas, como ropa de cama y chamarras, lo que proporciona a los hogares con mucha actividad el espacio adicional que necesitan.

Ver todos los modelos grandes de carga frontalVer todos los modelos grandes de carga superior
Lavadoras grandes de carga frontal y superior con dimensiones más amplias para cargas voluminosas

Lavadoras grandes de carga frontal y superior con dimensiones más amplias para cargas voluminosas

Comparar productos

Compara las características principales de la gama LG para elegir el producto que mejor se adapte a tu hogar y estilo de vida.

Table Caption
FeaturesWashTower™Front-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing MachineClothes dryer
Vista delantera de WK25BS6
WK25BS6
Vista delantera de WM22WV26SR
WM22WV26SR
Vista delantera de WD20EWNTS6P
WD20EWNTS6P
Vista delantera de WT28EGTX6
WT28EGTX6
Vista delantera de DF22VV2SR
DF22VV2SR
max-capacity(kg)Wash25 / Dry22Wash 22Wash 20 / Dry up to 12Wash 28Dry 22
Steam CareYesYesYesYesYes
nullYesYesNoYesNo
6 MotionYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesYes
Sensor DryYesYesYesNoYes
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)700 x 1,890 x 770700 x 990 x 770686 x 990 x 765686 x 1092 x 721686 x 990 x 765

* Las especificaciones están sujetas a cambios. Consulta las páginas de cada producto para obtener la información más actualizada.

Explora más, decide bien

Gama de lavadoras y secadoras LG delante de una pared beige. Incluye secadora, lavadora de carga frontal con puerta abierta, lavasecadora combinada y WashTower. A la derecha se ve un bosque.

What type are you looking for?

Más información
Primer plano del panel de control de la lavadora LG detectando el nivel de carga de la ropa

What features do you need?

Más información
Lavadora LG negra con un nivel de burbuja colocado encima para comprobar que el electrodoméstico se encuentra alineado horizontalmente.

What should you check before installation?

Más información

Preguntas frecuentes sobre la lavadora

Q.

¿Cuál es el tamaño estándar de una lavadora?

A.

La mayoría de las lavadoras LG miden 600 mm de ancho × 850 mm de alto, lo que las hace adecuadas para su instalación en cocinas o cuartos de servicio. La profundidad varía según la capacidad, normalmente entre 565 y 675 mm. Comprueba siempre el tamaño exacto de tu modelo para asegurarte de que cabe bien en espacios reducidos.

Q.

¿Cuál es la capacidad ideal en kilogramos para una lavadora?

A.

Para un hogar promedio, se recomienda una capacidad de entre 8 y 9 kg. Si manejas cargas voluminosas, como ropa de cama o ropa deportiva, lo ideal es entre 10 y 12 kg. Estos modelos más grandes pueden incluso lavar un edredón tamaño king. Gracias al diseño eficiente de LG, obtienes más espacio en el tambor sin aumentar el tamaño total de la máquina.

Q.

¿Qué espacio necesitas para una lavadora?

A.

Las lavadoras LG suelen tener unas dimensiones de 600 mm de ancho × 850 mm de alto, con una profundidad de entre 565 y 675 mm. Deja espacio libre detrás y alrededor para la ventilación y las tuberías, y asegúrate de que la puerta se abre completamente. Comprueba tu ruta de reparto y asegúrate de que hay un enchufe cerca. Para apilar con una secadora, confirma la compatibilidad con un kit de apilamiento.