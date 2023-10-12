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LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV

LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV

TWW22VVS2
Vista frontal de LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
Vista frontal de LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2
LG TWINWash® TWW22VVS2 Set Lavadora Carga Frontal y TWINWash® Mini Capacidad Total 25,5 Kgs WM22VVS6_WD100CV, TWW22VVS2

Características principales:

  • Ahorra Tiempo, Energia, Agua y espacio
  • Limpieza Superior y Cuidado de las prendas con 6MotionDD™
  • Durabilidad, Ahorro y confianza con Motor Inverter Direct Drive
  • Dos Lavadoras en un Solo Cuerpo LG TWINWash®
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

TWW22VVS2

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Set TWINWash

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™

CAPACIDAD CARGA FRONTAL

  • Capacidad lavado (kg)

    22

CAPACIDAD TWINWASH MINI

  • Capacidad lavado (kg)

    3,5

CAPACIDAD TOTAL

  • Capacidad lavado (kg)

    25,5

DIMENSIONES CARGA FRONTAL

  • Alto (mm)

    990

  • Profundo (mm)

    756

  • Ancho (mm)

    686

DIMENSIONES TWINWASH MINI

  • Alto (mm)

    360

  • Profundo (mm)

    800

  • Ancho (mm)

    700

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Dos Cargas al Mismo Tiempo

    SI

  • Ahorro de Tiempo

    SI

  • Ahorro de Energía

    SI

  • Ahorro de Agua

    SI

  • Ahorro de Espacio

    SI

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

    SI

  • TurboWash™

    SI

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente™

    SI

  • Tag On

    SI

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

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