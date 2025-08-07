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Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado

Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado

WD100CV
Vista frontal de Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
Vista frontal de Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV
LG Lavadora TWINWash Mini ™, 3.5kg, 3Motion, Smart Diagnosis, lavado de prendas delicadas, color plateado, WD100CV

Características principales:

  • DISEÑO INNOVADOR
  • SLIM DD
  • 3 MOVIMIENTOS
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Certificado por wfk
  • Compatible con las carga frontal de LG fabricadas desde 2009
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Lavadora Pedestal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™ (Tres Movimientos)

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    3,5 Kgs

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    45.4 Kgs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Tipo Acero Inox

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

    Si

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

PROGRAMAS

  • Limpieza de tina

    Si

  • Lavado a mano/lana

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Ropa de Deporte

  • Normal

    SI

  • Delicados

    SI

OPCIONES

  • Enjuague Extra

    SI

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente™

    SI

  • Bloqueo para Niños

    Si

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho

    68.6

  • Alto

    35,8

  • Profundo

    78,3

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

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