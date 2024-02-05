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Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™

Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™

WM12VVC4S6
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™ WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™ WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 12kg/26lbs con AI DD™, WM12VVC4S6

Características principales:

  • AI DD™
  • Steam™
  • ThinQ™

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

dimension

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado

    12kg/26lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Silver "Acabado Tipo Acero Inoxidable"

  • Panel LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ AI DD™

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología ThinQ

PROGRAMAS

  • Programas

    14 Programas de Lavado//9 opciones

OPCIONES

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción con Vapor Tecnología Steam™

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general

  • Garantía motor

    10 años

PESO

  • Neto

    71Kg

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho

    60

  • Alto

    85

  • Profundo

    56.5

  • Profundidad con puerta abierta (P')

    62

  • Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta (P")

    110

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Calificación

    A

NIVELES

  • Niveles de temperatura

    5

CONSUMO

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]

    10

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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