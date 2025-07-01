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Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W

Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W

WM20WV26W
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W
LG Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Blanca - WM20WV26W, WM20WV26W

Características principales:

  • 6Motion DD
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive
  • Agregar Prendas
  • Diseño
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Capacidad

    Lavado 20kg/44lbs

  • Medidas (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad cm)

    70 x 99 x 77

  • Peso Neto

    92kg

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Garantía

    10 Años motor, 1 año General

CARACTERISTICAS&LT;BR&GT;

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive ™

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD ™

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Programas de Lavado

    8

  • Niveles de temperatura de agua

    5

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología ThinQ™

    No

  • Eficiencia Energética:

    A

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    6,0

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Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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